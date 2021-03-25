Wagerr Trading Down 28% This Week (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for $0.0897 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wagerr has traded down 28% against the US dollar. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $17.52 million and $166,032.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00020074 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

WGR is a coin. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 216,731,261 coins and its circulating supply is 195,351,647 coins. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.