W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Purchased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 396,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey accounts for approximately 1.1% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $27,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WPC traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $69.92. 24,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,568. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.01 and a 1 year high of $76.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.05. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.048 per share. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 83.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

