Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Shares Gap Up to $23.05

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.05, but opened at $24.14. Vuzix shares last traded at $23.16, with a volume of 27,152 shares changing hands.

VUZI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vuzix in a report on Monday. BTIG Research began coverage on Vuzix in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Vuzix from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 8.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.14.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 321.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vuzix Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vuzix news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 4,962,600 shares of Vuzix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $57,119,526.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,962,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,119,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $595,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

