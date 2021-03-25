Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes Position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $411,000. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $766,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 39,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $806,000.

NYSEARCA:COPX opened at $33.96 on Thursday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $41.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.55.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

