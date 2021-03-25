Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $152,000 in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQQQ. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $363,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 44,008 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $479,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Blue Pool Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $4,245,000.

NASDAQ:SQQQ opened at $14.10 on Thursday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $120.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.98.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

