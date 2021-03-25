Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $111,000 in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $32.13 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $21.12 and a 1 year high of $38.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.09.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.