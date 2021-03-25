Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys New Stake in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Change Path LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 47,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 13,681 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF in the third quarter worth $594,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF in the third quarter worth $581,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF during the fourth quarter worth $721,000. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 46,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 10,426 shares during the last quarter.

SOCL stock opened at $65.38 on Thursday. Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $79.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.91.

