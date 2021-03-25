Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys New Shares in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 283.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 390.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $22.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $25.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average is $19.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

Several analysts have commented on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.91.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.