Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires Shares of 4,618 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CF. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 523.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,991,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,928 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 119.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,585,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,816,000 after buying an additional 2,497,867 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 38.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,883,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,558,000 after buying an additional 802,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,149,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $779,986,000 after buying an additional 517,704 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1,640.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 379,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,651,000 after buying an additional 357,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

In other news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $309,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,614.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $44.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.90. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $51.24.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.17 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CF Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Cleveland Research upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.79.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.