Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) PT Set at SEK 236 by Royal Bank of Canada

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been given a SEK 236 price target by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VOLV.B. HSBC set a SEK 235 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 250 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 240 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 257 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of SEK 221.09.

Volvo has a one year low of SEK 123.40 and a one year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

