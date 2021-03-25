Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Takes $292,000 Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,153,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,508,000 after acquiring an additional 141,026 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 31.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 244.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 22,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after purchasing an additional 20,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $5,635,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $5,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,168,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,874 shares of company stock valued at $19,309,856 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded down $3.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.57. The stock had a trading volume of 47,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,115. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.44 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.86. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $91.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.94.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

