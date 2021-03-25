Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 18.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Slack Technologies by 398.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 48,865 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies during the third quarter valued at $341,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Slack Technologies by 70.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 69,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 100.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Barclays cut shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.16.

Shares of WORK traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.25. The stock had a trading volume of 24,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,105,683. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $44.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.74 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.89 and its 200 day moving average is $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. Slack Technologies’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Slack Technologies news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $338,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $90,488.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 292,406 shares in the company, valued at $12,278,127.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,716 shares of company stock worth $7,684,861 over the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

