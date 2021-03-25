Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Has $201,000 Position in Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Artius Acquisition were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Artius Acquisition by 441.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 233,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 190,039 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Artius Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $760,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Artius Acquisition by 524.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 124,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 104,800 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in Artius Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $2,450,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $3,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AACQ remained flat at $$10.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 40,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,812. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23. Artius Acquisition Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.01.

There is no company description available for Artius Acquisition Inc

