Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 101.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,004 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 76,947.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 7,293,847 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 226.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,827,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $301,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,667 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $523,815,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,394,117,000 after purchasing an additional 871,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in NVIDIA by 132.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,096,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $593,523,000 after purchasing an additional 625,745 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $506.25. 64,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,499,076. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $238.39 and a 1-year high of $614.90. The company has a market cap of $313.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $546.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $532.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.56.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

