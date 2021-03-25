Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 20,500 BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BCLS Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in BCLS Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BCLS Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BCLS Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCLS Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000.

BLSA stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.62. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,184. BCLS Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.65.

BCLS Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

