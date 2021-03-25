Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $10,823,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 210,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,666,000 after purchasing an additional 30,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

Shares of BLK traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $721.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,422. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $377.00 and a 1-year high of $788.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $716.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $674.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.34 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

