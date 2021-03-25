Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,666 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 398.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,444,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,896,000 after buying an additional 1,080,176 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 303.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,151,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,996,000 after acquiring an additional 866,481 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 285.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 687,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,458,000 after acquiring an additional 508,885 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 235.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 633,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,923,000 after acquiring an additional 444,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 274.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,274,000 after purchasing an additional 234,871 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

iShares US Technology ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.62. 7,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,539. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $48.27 and a one year high of $93.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.01.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.