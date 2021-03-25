Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Vital Farms stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.99. The stock had a trading volume of 22,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.43. Vital Farms has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $43.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Vital Farms has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

In other news, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $705,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,246 shares in the company, valued at $712,189.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $361,486.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,486.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,741,236 over the last quarter.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

