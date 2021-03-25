Vitae Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $827,523.00 (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 25th. In the last seven days, Vitae has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vitae coin can currently be bought for $2.94 or 0.00005588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vitae has a total market cap of $57.16 million and approximately $827,523.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vitae alerts:

Rapids (RPD) traded down 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Vitae Profile

VITAE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Vitae Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vitae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.