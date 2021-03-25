Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:BTAQU)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:BTAQU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,113,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,559,000. Burgundy Technology Acquisition makes up approximately 1.4% of Virtu Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BTAQU. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $2,493,000. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $4,581,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $2,988,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,994,000.

Get Burgundy Technology Acquisition alerts:

Burgundy Technology Acquisition stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,881. Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.55.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTAQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:BTAQU).

Receive News & Ratings for Burgundy Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burgundy Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.