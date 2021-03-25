Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 4,000 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $11,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 38.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 57.5% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 10,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 138,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,794,000 after purchasing an additional 80,725 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ESS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.50.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $276.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.77 and a 12-month high of $294.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $268.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.92.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

