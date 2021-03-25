Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 25,200 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.07% of CyrusOne worth $6,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CONE. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1,045.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 295.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1,321.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CONE stock opened at $68.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.53. CyrusOne Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.32 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -261.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on CyrusOne from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.80.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.