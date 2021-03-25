Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 19,600 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 146,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $7,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fastenal by 51.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,863,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,165 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 231.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,498,000 after purchasing an additional 766,608 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,647,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at about $25,605,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 106.1% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 909,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,005,000 after purchasing an additional 468,188 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.29 per share, for a total transaction of $48,290.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 600 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $29,052.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $48.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.93 and its 200-day moving average is $47.03. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $29.46 and a 1-year high of $51.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 81.16%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

