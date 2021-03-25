Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 229.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.05% of Quest Diagnostics worth $8,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DGX. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 40.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after buying an additional 13,322 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 20.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after buying an additional 8,119 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 8.5% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 13.9% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 63,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.94.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $126.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.96. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $134.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.