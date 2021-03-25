Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $9,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 40,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 21,288 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 10.2% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 11.1% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 14.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,445,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,677,000 after purchasing an additional 185,305 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LNT opened at $53.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.36. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.51 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.70%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

