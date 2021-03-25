Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.08% of Extra Space Storage worth $12,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,978,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,735,390,000 after purchasing an additional 128,114 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,502,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,850,000 after purchasing an additional 72,047 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,805,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,076,000 after purchasing an additional 394,349 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,107,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,269,000 after purchasing an additional 26,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,064,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,785,000 after purchasing an additional 71,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $130.97 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.15 and a 52-week high of $134.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.85.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

