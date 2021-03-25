Vince Craig Hopkin Sells 1,000 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Stock

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $39,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,856.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $38.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.33. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised ON Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.04.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ON. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.0% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,556,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,282,000 after acquiring an additional 184,725 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $295,803,000. Robecosam AG raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 7,530,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,480,000 after purchasing an additional 931,020 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,791,000 after purchasing an additional 290,287 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,577,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

