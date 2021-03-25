Viking Global Investors LP Sells 1,158,086 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Viking Global Investors LP reduced its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 80.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,158,086 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $30,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,223,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter worth about $30,577,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,056,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $567,048,000 after acquiring an additional 268,893 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 22.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,366,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,149,000 after acquiring an additional 251,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $26,916,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BPMC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.73.

In other news, Director George Demetri sold 758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.15, for a total value of $85,009.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,562 shares in the company, valued at $399,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BPMC traded down $1.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.84. 2,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,491. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.36. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.28 and a fifty-two week high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

