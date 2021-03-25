Vidulum (VDL) Achieves Market Cap of $427,077.67

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. In the last week, Vidulum has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Vidulum has a total market cap of $427,077.67 and approximately $2,151.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0596 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000604 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 50.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 51.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app.

Buying and Selling Vidulum

