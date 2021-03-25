Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Viavi Solutions reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.49 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on VIAV shares. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 2,213 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $36,492.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,060.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $99,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,625 shares of company stock worth $169,765 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 41.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 103,260 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 528,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 11,116 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,973,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,153,000 after purchasing an additional 69,479 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 121,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 32,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

VIAV traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,907,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,550. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.82 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $17.13.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

