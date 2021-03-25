ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) were down 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $65.66 and last traded at $66.97. Approximately 1,400,920 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 20,921,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.10.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Macquarie downgraded ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

The company has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.61.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

In other news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 14.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 106,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,534 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 31,002 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 365,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 376,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,017,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 7,811.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 541,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,192,000 after acquiring an additional 535,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

