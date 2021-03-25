ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,275 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $7,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 14.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 106,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,534 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 31,002 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 55.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 365,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in ViacomCBS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 376,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,017,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 7,811.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 541,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,192,000 after buying an additional 535,081 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VIAC traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.17. 1,031,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,921,566. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 19.16%.

Several analysts have weighed in on VIAC shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.57.

In other news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

