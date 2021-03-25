VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (ASX:VG8) Insider Robert Luciano Buys 71,434 Shares

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (ASX:VG8) insider Robert Luciano bought 71,434 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.36 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of A$168,441.37 ($120,315.27).

Robert Luciano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, Robert Luciano bought 100,499 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.35 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of A$235,670.16 ($168,335.83).

On Wednesday, March 17th, Robert Luciano bought 108,231 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.36 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of A$255,858.08 ($182,755.77).

On Monday, March 15th, Robert Luciano bought 309,229 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.36 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of A$728,543.52 ($520,388.23).

On Friday, March 12th, Robert Luciano bought 350,598 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.31 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of A$811,283.77 ($579,488.41).

On Friday, March 5th, Robert Luciano bought 80,720 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.29 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of A$184,525.92 ($131,804.23).

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Robert Luciano purchased 5,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.30 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of A$11,500.00 ($8,214.29).

On Monday, March 1st, Robert Luciano purchased 16 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$37.06 ($26.47) per share, with a total value of A$593.01 ($423.58).

On Friday, February 26th, Robert Luciano purchased 11,676 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.32 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of A$27,088.32 ($19,348.80).

On Thursday, February 18th, Robert Luciano purchased 3,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.31 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of A$6,930.00 ($4,950.00).

On Tuesday, February 16th, Robert Luciano purchased 25,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.32 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of A$58,000.00 ($41,428.57).

The company’s fifty day moving average is A$2.10.

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. It primarily focuses on Asia and will be heavily weighted towards investments in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia. The firm does not invests in companies which operate in highly cyclical industries, Â’boom-bust' technology companies, and companies whose success relies upon a short-term consumer fad.

