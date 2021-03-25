Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,984 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.7% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,159 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 52,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 57.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 38,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 13,949 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 18.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,874,206 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $170,837,000 after acquiring an additional 446,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41,002 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $57.04. The stock had a trading volume of 166,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,101,889. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.18. The company has a market capitalization of $236.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

