Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Down 6%

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) shares fell 6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.36 and last traded at $37.40. 4,448 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 366,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.78.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Veritiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $602.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.09 and a beta of 2.03.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $2.63. Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. Research analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.49 per share, with a total value of $197,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,482.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Veritiv by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Veritiv by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

