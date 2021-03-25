Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target Cut to $201.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $216.00 to $201.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VRSK. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $191.69.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $176.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 56.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $128.00 and a 12-month high of $210.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.88.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $87,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,304 shares of company stock worth $732,686 in the last three months. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,277,047,000 after buying an additional 233,803 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,095,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,364,000 after buying an additional 43,411 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,832,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,456,000 after buying an additional 249,817 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,769,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,347,000 after buying an additional 95,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,749,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,585,000 after buying an additional 385,812 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

