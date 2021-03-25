Verge (XVG) Market Cap Achieves $450.03 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last week, Verge has traded down 11% against the dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $450.03 million and approximately $26.50 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0274 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.27 or 0.00336744 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000182 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000534 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000629 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,439,597,549 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.