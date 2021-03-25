Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Ventas from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.21.

VTR opened at $53.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.91 and a 200-day moving average of $47.74. Ventas has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ventas will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,610,685.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $199,948.00. Insiders sold a total of 32,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,024 over the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,655,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,796,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,893,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,809,276,000 after acquiring an additional 861,916 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Ventas by 3,980.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 578,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,360,000 after acquiring an additional 564,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,299,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

