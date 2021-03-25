VeChain Price Up 1.9% Over Last Week (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. During the last week, VeChain has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0818 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VeChain has a total market cap of $5.26 billion and $1.35 billion worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

VeChain Profile

Get VeChain alerts:

VET is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.