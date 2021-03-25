Vantage Consulting Group Inc Makes New Investment in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in The Simply Good Foods by 1,969.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Simply Good Foods by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMPL. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

Shares of The Simply Good Foods stock opened at $28.68 on Thursday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $231.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.