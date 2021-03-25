Vantage Consulting Group Inc Makes New Investment in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter worth $172,000.

Several research firms recently commented on MNRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Monro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

In other news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,020,814.96. Insiders sold 46,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,915 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $61.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 67.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.06. Monro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $71.69.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $284.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Monro’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Monro’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

