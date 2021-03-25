Vantage Consulting Group Inc Makes New Investment in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 12.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Eversource Energy by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in Eversource Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $85.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The stock has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.72 and its 200 day moving average is $86.40.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.86%.

Several research analysts have commented on ES shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.08.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

