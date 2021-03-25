Vantage Consulting Group Inc Makes New $39,000 Investment in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,661,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,536,000 after buying an additional 599,288 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,737,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,923,000 after buying an additional 173,203 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 885,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 248,966 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 674,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 662,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 111,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

TPRE opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $956.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $11.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.16.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.57).

About Third Point Reinsurance

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

