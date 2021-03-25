Vantage Consulting Group Inc Invests $40,000 in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 11.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 66,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $793,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

NYSE:SRE opened at $128.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $101.13 and a 1 year high of $137.47.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.65%.

SRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.58.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.