Vantage Consulting Group Inc Buys Shares of 479 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 269,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,323,000 after acquiring an additional 152,398 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,371,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,274,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,642,000 after acquiring an additional 125,431 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 94,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 15,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,710,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,460,000 after acquiring an additional 825,249 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV opened at $82.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.77. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.33 and a 12 month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

