Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stake Lifted by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 83.1% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 149.6% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $95.16. 46,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,294. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $58.89 and a 1 year high of $99.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.83.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

