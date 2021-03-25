Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $61.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.78. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $61.48 and a 52 week high of $62.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

