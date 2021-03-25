Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,535 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLV. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 191.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 53.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 353.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 36,974 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $98.70 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.80 and a 1-year high of $117.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.17.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.