Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,744,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,969 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $63,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valvoline by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Valvoline by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 174,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Valvoline by 330.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline stock opened at $25.53 on Thursday. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.49 and a 1-year high of $26.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.73.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

