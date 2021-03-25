Valvoline Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Valvoline in a research report issued on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

VVV opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $26.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The business had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.97%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VVV. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 330.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

